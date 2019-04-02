 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Photo by Matt Shiffler

LJ sports podcast

By Liam Warner on April 3, 2019

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen to the KRFH/LJ podcast with this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-815505871/sets/sports-show-328

Part 1: We talk about the newest acquisition for HSU men’s basketball, HSU softball, the Green and Gold Invite for HSU track and field, and we discuss our March Madness brackets.

Part 2: It’s finally baseball season! We talk about MLB opening day, Gabe boasts about his talented San Diego Padres squad, and the San Francisco Giants fans on the crew air their frustrations.

Part 3: We talk about the race to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the San Jose Sharks recent struggles, and comments made by LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Part 4: We talk about the soccer scores around the world during the FIFA international window. We discuss the UEFA European Qualifiers, U.S Men’s national team friendlies, and racism in soccer.

Liam Warner

Liam Warner is a native of Arcata but was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in February of 1997 before moving to the Oregon coast when he was very young. His family moved to Arcata in 2000 when both his parents decided to attend HSU. Warner went to elementary, middle, and high school in Arcata and then attended College of the Redwoods before transferring to HSU to study sports broadcasting for the Spring 2018 semester. Warner is big sports fan and has attended various HSU sporting events since he was little. During the summer you can find Warner working for the Humboldt Crabs (summer collegiate baseball team here in Arcata) doing scorekeeping and play-by-play duties for the radio broadcast. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and he showcases that on his show on the campus radio station, KRFH. Warner is a a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Oregon Ducks and the Dallas Cowboys, and also likes to stay up-to-date on current internet memes. He's been watching HSU athletics for practically his whole life and he's excited to cover sports for the Lumberjack. Go Jacks!

