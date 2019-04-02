LJ sports podcast

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Listen to the KRFH/LJ podcast with this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-815505871/sets/sports-show-328

Part 1: We talk about the newest acquisition for HSU men’s basketball, HSU softball, the Green and Gold Invite for HSU track and field, and we discuss our March Madness brackets.

Part 2: It’s finally baseball season! We talk about MLB opening day, Gabe boasts about his talented San Diego Padres squad, and the San Francisco Giants fans on the crew air their frustrations.

Part 3: We talk about the race to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the San Jose Sharks recent struggles, and comments made by LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Part 4: We talk about the soccer scores around the world during the FIFA international window. We discuss the UEFA European Qualifiers, U.S Men’s national team friendlies, and racism in soccer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

