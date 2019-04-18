Preseason prep

For the past few weeks, Humboldt States men’s soccer team has been preparing for the upcoming season in the fall.

Between practicing three times a week, and competing in various scrimmages against other division 2 universities in northern California schools, the Jacks have shown tremendous dedication to make this season even better than the last.

The team as a whole has many goals and aspirations they want to accomplish in the upcoming year.

HSU forward Isaiah Dairo, said that the team wants to work on having one mindset as a team.

“It’s one of the hardest things in a team sport,” Dairo said. “We’re definitely moving towards that goal, and I admire that a lot.”

Over the past weekend, Humboldt State competed in two scrimmages against Sonoma State University and Mendocino Community College.

The Lumberjacks finished the weekend with a 3-1 loss against Sonoma State and a 3-0 win against Mendocino. After struggling to maintain possession of the ball against Sonoma, the team decided to switch up their gameplay going into their second game.

HSU defender, Martin Calderon said that coming into the second game, the defense tried to possess more in the back.

“We tried to do less long balls and instead find our midfielders,” Calderon said. “Overall we just tried to possess more.”

Though the team has many goals set for this upcoming season, many of the athletes have personal goals they also want to accomplish in the fall.

Some players saw the field for the first time this season as they were redshirted as a freshman, and others will be playing in their last season as a college athlete.

Coming into the next season as a senior, Dairo has a couple of things he wants to improve on.

“I want to go play overseas, so it’s a lot of competition with myself,” Dairo said. “I want to focus on the smaller aspects of the game. The little things are very important due to the fact that other teams can capitalize on that.”

During the summer, the team takes two months off where they follow strict workouts and diets to stay in shape while they are away. Then, the athletes return to Humboldt a month early to finish preparing for the fall season.

Team captain Robert Quintero said he just wants to have the best season the program has had in history.

“I want to make an impact on the program that’s going to last,” Quintero said.

Humboldt State men’s soccer team is working hard towards having a successful season and possibly even making playoffs. The season starts at the beginning of the fall semester, and home games are welcome to all guests at College Creek Field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

