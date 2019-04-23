LJ Sports Podcast

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Liam Warner on April 24, 2019

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Part 0: We have a special pre-show Formula 1 racing update from Thomas and Surya. They discuss the race in Bahrain and some Formula 1 history.

Part 1: We talk about HSU softball’s current hot streak. We also discuss Humboldt track and field action and HSU club baseball’s upcoming series. We finish the segment by talking about Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Masters golf tournament.

Part 2: We discuss news and scores from around Major League Baseball. We start with Tim Anderson’s controversial bat flip and we discuss showboating in baseball. We also talk about the positives and mostly negatives from the current San Francisco Giants season.

Part 3: We talk about Stanley Cup Playoff Hockey. We discuss the multiple shocking upsets around the league and the struggles of the San Jose Sharks vs the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Part 4: The Footy segment. We discuss UEFA Champions League action. We preview the U.S. Men’s National Team in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup and we also preview the U.S. Women’s National Team in the upcoming World Cup this summer.

Liam Warner

Liam Warner is a native of Arcata but was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in February of 1997 before moving to the Oregon coast when he was very young. His family moved to Arcata in 2000 when both his parents decided to attend HSU. Warner went to elementary, middle, and high school in Arcata and then attended College of the Redwoods before transferring to HSU to study sports broadcasting for the Spring 2018 semester. Warner is big sports fan and has attended various HSU sporting events since he was little. During the summer you can find Warner working for the Humboldt Crabs (summer collegiate baseball team here in Arcata) doing scorekeeping and play-by-play duties for the radio broadcast. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and he showcases that on his show on the campus radio station, KRFH. Warner is a a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Oregon Ducks and the Dallas Cowboys, and also likes to stay up-to-date on current internet memes. He's been watching HSU athletics for practically his whole life and he's excited to cover sports for the Lumberjack. Go Jacks!

