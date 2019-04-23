LJ Sports Podcast

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5PM to 7PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Part 0: We have a special pre-show Formula 1 racing update from Thomas and Surya. They discuss the race in Bahrain and some Formula 1 history.

Part 1: We talk about HSU softball’s current hot streak. We also discuss Humboldt track and field action and HSU club baseball’s upcoming series. We finish the segment by talking about Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Masters golf tournament.

Part 2: We discuss news and scores from around Major League Baseball. We start with Tim Anderson’s controversial bat flip and we discuss showboating in baseball. We also talk about the positives and mostly negatives from the current San Francisco Giants season.

Part 3: We talk about Stanley Cup Playoff Hockey. We discuss the multiple shocking upsets around the league and the struggles of the San Jose Sharks vs the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Part 4: The Footy segment. We discuss UEFA Champions League action. We preview the U.S. Men’s National Team in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup and we also preview the U.S. Women’s National Team in the upcoming World Cup this summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

