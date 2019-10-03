Down and Derby

Humboldt Roller Derby brings the heat at Redwood Acres
Humboldt Roller Derby took on the ShEvil Dead from Bay Area Derby and Shasta Roller Derby this weekend. HRD lost the bout against the ShEvil Dead 121-171 while the second team, Root Force, picked up the win against Shasta 159-123.
For those unfamiliar with roller derby, each team has five players on the track each with a jammer designated by a star on their helmet. In order to score, a team’s jammer must make it past the opponent’s blockers. The bout on Saturday was HRD’s second to last event for the season with their final event scheduled for October 19 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds.
