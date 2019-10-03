Down and Derby

Humboldt Roller Derby brings the heat at Redwood Acres

Humboldt Roller Derby took on the ShEvil Dead from Bay Area Derby and Shasta Roller Derby this weekend. HRD lost the bout against the ShEvil Dead 121-171 while the second team, Root Force, picked up the win against Shasta 159-123.

Stomping Hound of the ShEvil Dead breaks through the Humboldt Roller Derby Blocker to score a pass in the first bout on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Announcer Jason Whitcomb practices addressing the crowd for a volunteer recruitment pitch during a brief break in the action during the first bout of a double header on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

The melee of a jam plays out during the first bout of a doubleheader as Humboldt Roller Derby takes on the ShEvil Dead from San Francisco on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Skaters take a brief moment to assess the situation during a bout between Humboldt Roller Derby and the visiting ShEvil Dead on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Humboldt Roller Derby’s jammer looks for a way thorough the ShEvil Dead’s blockers in the first bout of a double header on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Barry’em 6 ft under from Humboldt Roller Derby knocks Stomping Ground from the ShEvil Dead out of the track limits during the first bout of the day on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

For those unfamiliar with roller derby, each team has five players on the track each with a jammer designated by a star on their helmet. In order to score, a team’s jammer must make it past the opponent’s blockers. The bout on Saturday was HRD’s second to last event for the season with their final event scheduled for October 19 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds.

Skaters work their way around the track during a jam in the second bout of a doubleheader between Root Force and Shasta Roller Derby on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

California Senator Mike McGuire helps present a donation check from Humboldt Roller Derby to Humboldt Animal Rescue Team during intermission on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. McGuire was in the area making the rounds that weekend and was a suprise presence. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Root Force Jammer Atreyu accelerates away from Shasta Roller Derby’s blockers as she scores a pass in the second match of a doubleheader on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal

Root Force jammer Ossifrage (88) makes her way though the Shasta Roller Derby’s blockers on the way to a scoring pass in the first second bout of a doubleheader on Sept. 28 at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds. | Photo by Thomas Lal