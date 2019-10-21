HSU Women’s Soccer Wins in Overtime

Jacks take second match win in doubleheader after falling to Cal State East Bay in the first game

Humboldt State women’s soccer hosted a doubleheader over the weekend against Cal State East Bay and Cal State Monterey Bay. Game one resulted in a loss against East Bay, but the Jacks were able to secure a win against Monterey Bay in overtime.

An early set of goals by East Bay prevented the Jacks from getting on the scoreboard until the last few minutes when redshirt senior midfielder Pikake Hix scored. However, the Jacks did not find another opportunity to score throughout and lost 1-2.

During their match against Monterey Bay, the Jacks were off to a fast start and constantly found players down the field. With the absence of the ball in their zone, HSU goalkeeper Katelin Talbert, and the defense, found control and settled the flow of the game.

“They weren’t pressing our backline as much as other teams so we were able to play more in the back,” Talbert said. “It was a lot easier to relax and get everyone calm.”

Consistency from both teams didn’t let up as the first half winded down. Monterey Bay attempted a shot at goal with eleven minutes left, but Talbert slid and blocked the oncoming shot resulting in a recovery of the ball.

The horn sounded off to signal the end of the first half, and the Jacks did not show any signs of wear. Within ten minutes into the second half, the Jacks set up for another shot on goal but it went over the net. Traffic in the Jack’s zone accumulated and resulted in a goal, but it was ruled offsides and the game remained scoreless.

HSU played Cal State Monterey Bay at College Creek Field and beat the Otters in overtime 1-0. | Photo by Liam Warner

The pressure put on by the Jacks’ offensive tactics were beginning to create disarray in the final minutes of the second half which resulted in Monterey Bay receiving a yellow card.

Conclusion of the second half and a scoreless game resulted in the Jacks going into overtime. When both teams can’t score in two ten minute periods, then the game ends in a tie.

As overtime began, Jacks players began maneuvering the ball down to Monterey Bay’s zone. A quick play set up by midfielder Kelsey Bess resulted in Kendal Spencer scoring the game-winning goal, and ending the match with the 1-0 Jacks win.

After the match, Spencer mentioned that she has been out with an injury for the last three weeks and returned this weekend ready to play.

“We needed this win to set the tone,” Spencer said. “This is my first weekend back from being injured for 3 weeks. I was really fired up and wanted to come out.”

Jacks’ soccer will hit the road this weekend to face Cal Poly and Cal State San Bernardino. With the season winding down, Coach Paul Karver is focused on his players finishing the season strong.

“Right now we’re focused on going down there and getting points out of the games that are left on the table,” Karver said.