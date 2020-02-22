Ask Evergreen: Busy Bee

Ask Evergreen is a weekly advice column by the students of The Lumberjack

Dear Evergreen, How do I manage my time when my schedule is jam-packed with work and school?

Dear Busy Bee,

It’s always good to be productive and a hard worker, but don’t run yourself ragged by foregoing a much needed break. You can schedule in some “you time” by organizing and maintaining a healthy and punctual schedule.

Do your homework before relaxing and turning on Netflix. You should reward yourself only after accomplishing certain tasks. Set realistic goals for yourself, like reading two pages from your textbook before checking your phone notifications.

Find a space where you can feel comfortable and concentrated. If you are able to complete your school work in a stress-free environment, you might power through it faster and be able to relax sooner.

Don’t go home straight after class if you know you won’t work on homework once you get there. It’s easy to get distracted or lazy in a home-setting, so make sure you commit yourself to finishing, or at least starting, assignments before you leave campus.

When it comes to work, don’t work more hours than you possibly can. We all need money, but don’t sacrifice your time by working more and focusing on school less.

Communicate with your boss or manager about your time restraints because of school. Don’t agree to work more and neglect your school priorities. Give yourself time to breathe in between work shifts and classes.

If your employer isn’t as forgiving to you as a student, then it could be wise to find a more respectable employer. If that isn’t an option, you should still set boundaries, even if that means taking less hours or bad shifts at work.

The ultimate time management tool is a planner. You can plan your weekly schedule hour by hour to see when you’ll have downtime to get other things out of the way or even relax.

Write down your class times and work schedule, and fill in the gaps with study sessions and break times. If you can visualize your week, you’ll be able to discern the best times to be productive or peaceful.

Don’t waste the little free time you may already have. Use your free time wisely by getting ahead of assignments. Chip away at projects bit by bit when you have the chance. You’ll thank yourself later when you’re in a time crunch.

You’ve got this!

Sincerely,

Evergreen

If you have any questions you’d like to send in, email us at contactthejack@gmail.com. We won’t publish any names and you don’t need to use one.