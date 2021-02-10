LJ’s Printable Astrological Themed Valentines Card (and also not astrology themed ones)

Here are some cutout horoscope Valentine’s Day cards to give to a friend or special someone. Feel free to download, print, and cut them out! Versions of these cards without the inclusion of zodiac signs are available to download as well.

























Cards written and illustrated by Jen Kelly.