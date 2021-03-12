Finding Paul

Before you ask, yes this is true. Let’s start at the beginning.

I went out looking for flowers and other things to forage and while I was unpacking them in my room later, I found that a baby slug had slimed its way into my basket. I moved the sweet fella to my windowsill, with intentions to move it outside in a few minutes. One accidental nap later, the slug was gone.

I searched my room in hopes that it was in one of my plants, or somewhere close to the window.

No luck.

You may be asking, Slug Girl why is this a big deal? You love slugs?

True, but I have an emotional support animal and a slugs slime is poisonous. I needed to find it before she did.

After literal hours of looking for a slug the size of my pinky finger nail, I had lost hope.

I even named the slug Paul in case I had a new roommate.

I set out some fruit, including blackberries, before bed in hopes it would lure Paul in. I even dreamed about it working. I woke up multiple times in the night, looked over at the fruit and saw nothing had changed.

I began to worry I’d go weeks without seeing Paul, living in constant anxiety that my ESA would find him and eat him.

My worry came true. It’s been nearly two weeks now and Paul has made no sign of being found. No nibbles in fruit or plants, and he definitely hasn’t been eaten by my ESA.

So where is Paul?

The world may never know.