Humboldt softball goes on a seven game tear to start the season

Humboldt State Softball is off to a great start, winning seven straight games after dropping their first of the season against Montana State University Billings on March 27. While on this winning streak the Jacks’ offense has been on fire, scoring no lower than four runs a game. Senior second baseman Danica Grier leads the Jacks with 4 home runs with 12 RBI’s.

The defense has also done their part allowing an average of three runs from the opposing teams while on the seven game win streak. Starting pitcher Karen Di Dio has held down the bullpen with 4 wins and an ERA of 2.33 to her name.

Emily McAdams, a transfer from Oregon Tech and starting pitcher for the Jacks, recorded her first win against MSU Billings on March 28. McAdams has held an ERA of 3.85 through her 3-1 record.McAdams’ transition from Oregon Tech to Humboldt state has not been seamless, but she looks forward to her time with the Jacks.

“The transition from my [junior college] to Oregon Tech and then to here was interesting to say the least,” McAdams wrote in a Humboldt State softball blog post on the HSU athletics website. “It came with lots of adjustments and I had to overcome a lot. After leaving my Juco I kind of got a wake-up call and had to figure out how to do things on my own softball wise. I no longer had someone right next to me for every bullpen I threw, helping me figure out what needed to be fixed.”

Junior outfielder Jenna Sobrero has played great as of late. Sobrero has 3 RBI’s and an OBP of .348. Sobrero has been a star on the defense as well with 15 putouts on the young season. While being a standout on the field Sobrero has also had to juggle school with her play.

“It has been extremely hectic but with the help of Coach Fox and my teammates I am able to have a better focus on my academics,” Sobrero wrote on the HSU athletics website. “I try to utilize the days off and our study hall hours to turn in homework.”

Freshman shortstop Vanessa Saltos has started off her first collegiate campaign strong with a home run in just her second game. Saltos couldn’t contain her excitement after hitting the home run.

“ It was almost like I was re-experiencing the moment I hit my first ever home run,” Saltos wrote. “What made the moment extra special was just seeing how excited my team was for me. They were jumping up and down and cheering. It will be a moment I will forever cherish!”

Since the home run Saltos has seemed unstoppable with a batting average of .500 and 7 hits. However, Saltos’ transition into college from high school could have been the biggest hurdle if it were not for her friends and family.

“What helped with the transition was having my teammates to turn to,” Saltos wrote. “I am living on campus with the freshman class and it helps because we are all going through this new experience together. Then we are also able to turn to the upperclassmen for advice and guidance because they have been in our shoes before.”

The Jacks will aim to continue their hot start as they wrap up their road trip with a five game series at Central Washington University.