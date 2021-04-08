The difference between bananas and banana slugs

Yellow. Long. Squishy. Banana… Slug? If you aren’t in an area that these creatures are home to, you probably think this is a made-up creature from the movie “Coraline.” Luckily enough, we live in our own magical world and these creatures are real.

Let’s cover the basics. Can you eat a banana? Yes! Delicious! Can you eat a banana slug? I wouldn’t advise it due to their slime and mucus as well as possibly carrying a parasite that could kill you. Who knew these creatures were so hardcore? But some people deep fry them and claim them to be delicious. That brings a new vibe to carnival food.

“If I had a slimy banana I’d be very concerned,” said Thomas Lal, editor-in-chief of the Lumberjack.

One is going to fight more when you pick it up. That’s right, a banana who has a skin peel to protect it from being eaten, although like a slug, it’s not the greatest protection. A banana slug only has a layer to it’s head, but if stepped on will in fact smush it. At least they have that in common.

Bananas grow on trees, whereas banana slugs come from a different place. When two slugs love each other… Fun fact, banana slugs both carry the eggs and the sperm, so they each produce about 20 eggs after mating.

Banana slugs can live up to seven years! Bananas grow in four to six months and when ripe, go bad within nine days. There is definitely a difference in lifespan. So if you want a long living friend, a banana slug is a good choice. If your child needs a first pet, choose a banana.

Bananas do not lay eggs. In fact, if your bananas are laying eggs please go to the doctor. What does a banana egg even look like? Banana slugs do in fact lay eggs, but I wouldn’t advise eating them for breakfast.