Take me out to the ballgame for the first time in a year

The longest operated, wood bat, summer-baseball team in the U.S. from 1945 to present will be returning on June 4. Finally fans can rest assured that the famous Humboldt heckling will not go two seasons missed.

Last year the Crabs had to make the tough decision in cancelling their season due to the pandemic. Which happened to be the first time since being founded in 1945.

However in an exciting post on the Crabs official website they announced the news in their decision to play ball.

“We are beyond excited to announce that Humboldt Crabs baseball will return on June 4,” the announcement said. “Though there is much to still be worked out, our re-opening plan has been approved, and the team expects to be able to play a full, two-month season, starting the first weekend of June.”

Things are looking promising for fans and a Crab filled summer with the season set to run from June 4 to August 8. Tickets will be available online for advanced reservation only. And for those who forget to make a reservation, or whom may not feel comfortable attending in person, they will be broadcasting all of their games live.

David Sharp, the club president to the Crabs, expressed his excitement in an interview with Ray Hamill of Humboldt Sports.

“Crabs baseball is back,” Sharp said. “We’ve been approved by the county to re-open and we’ve got a plan to follow the guidelines and bring fans back to Crabs baseball.”

Though there may be fluctuations in these guidelines and regulations due to the county’s COVID tier at times, they are hopeful to fully reopen once the state is in the clear.

Sharp announced seats will be limited as they are restricting the number of spectators in attendance to 500 socially-distanced and masked individuals. They are further permitting fans to attend in groups of one-to-four people to maintain the health and safety of those wishing to enjoy the ball game.

“We have to remember the Crabs belong to the fans,” Sharp said. “We want to make it another great summer and a safe summer.”

What’s more exciting is the 2021 roster will feature multiple local-born players to look out for, cheer on and support. On April 8, the Crabs took to their Instagram to spotlight these players who may sound familiar to some.

“The 2021 roster will feature three Eureka-born players, Willamette University infielder Ethan Fischel, Bethel University utility man Aidan Morris and Umpqua Community College pitcher Caleb Ruiz.”