HSU takes next step to repopulate campus

Through a press release sent out on April 26, HSU announced their projected plans to gradually welcome employees back to campus over the next several months.

HSU said in the press release that the repopulation plan is still being finalized and will be released once the university receives more guidance on the CSU’s recent announcement to require immunization for the fall.

Plans to repopulate campuses across California comes in response to Governor Newsom’s April 6 press release where he announced that California will fully reopen its economy on June 15.

This is assuming that two criteria are met: vaccine supply is sufficient for California residents 16 years or older who want to be vaccinated, and hospitalization rates are stable and slow.

“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Newsom said in the press release. “We will need to remain vigilant, but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

Although California aims to fully reopen in June and end California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Newsom said that mask wearing indoors will remain, as well as testing and vaccination verification requirements in certain settings.

The light for HSU students also appears bright, especially for those who are a part of clubs or activities that have yet to return to an on campus setting.

“We do anticipate being able to offer more student activities in the fall,” HSU’s Communications Specialist, Grant-Scott Goforth, said. “What exactly that will entail isn’t known yet, but we’ll be working with Clubs, CenterArts, Center Activities, the Cultural Centers, Rec Sports, and other groups to facilitate safe, in-person events.”

This will largely depend on the current state of the pandemic come fall, as well as the state and county guidelines at the time.

The president of HSU Volleyball Club, Raul Roman, said he’s stoked about the university’s decision to work with club sports for a gradual return this upcoming semester.

“I really didn’t have anything else to take my mind off school or personal issues,” Roman said about not being able to play sports this past year. “As my team practices late at night, it would motivate me to get through the day.”

He said that the return of club sports and activities could mean an increase in productivity within a lot of students. Many athletes felt upset, angry and confused that they weren’t able to play their sport this past year.

Roman said that club sports have utilized their media platforms and sharing information regarding their sport with incoming high school students to recruit new members for their roster.

The Men’s Volleyball Club have found ways to stay connected with their current teammates by having monthly meetings that discuss club updates, uniforms/practice layout, as well as playing virtual games to bond as a team.

Next semester is looking to be a step in the right direction toward repopulation on campus, but Scott-Goforth said that the fall schedule is finalized, so there will not be any additional in person classes added. There will also still be a 2-week period of all virtual classes at the beginning of the fall semester.

For the 2021-22 school year, classes will begin virtually on Aug. 23. In person instruction will then begin on Sep. 7.