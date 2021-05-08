Facebook
Rugby teams suspended for hazing

Second allegation in past week against an HSU athletic program
Humboldt State University has sent out an email regarding possible hazing in the men’s and women’s rugby organizations. The announcement of both teams interim suspensions comes just eight days after the HSU softball team was also announced to have their sea- son suspended due to a hazing investigation.

While the details will not be made public as stated in the email due to privacy laws, the investigation will be headed by the office of the dean of students who will also be working along- side intercollegiate athletics and recreational sports.

“The Director of Intercollegiate Athetics & Recreational Sports and the Dean of Students have placed the teams on interim suspension,” HSU wrote in the email. “All club-related sports activities will be postponed pending the results of the investigation.”

While at this time it is not clear exactly what may have occurred to cause the investigation, the university has once again reiterated that hazing violates the schools codes of conduct.

“Hazing is both illegal and violates HSU’s student and competitive sports club codes of conduct,” the school wrote. “HSU takes issues of hazing very seriously and the welfare of students is the priority at this time.”

The Lumberjack reached out to Humboldt State for additional com- ment but received no reply in time for publication.

