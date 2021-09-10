Lumberjack sports update

Men and women’s soccer began their season last week with two home games for the women’s team and two away games for the men’s team.

The women’s team tied their first match Friday 0-0 against Dominican University. The game went into double overtime but neither team took home a W. Sunday, however, the women’s team won against the University of Hawaii 2-1.

Senior center back Claire Bareilles believed this weekend’s matches will help the women’s squad going forward.

“I’m super proud of the performance today,” Bareilles said. “We definitely had a few slow starts in the season with our exhibition games, but we really turned around last game and we carried that momentum through this game.”

Senior forward Kendall Spencer also said she feels the makeup of this year’s squad prepares them for more success later this season.

“I feel like we have a really strong team,” Spencer said. “We have a lot of energy. We’re young, which is good, because they [the younger players] bring a lot of energy for us older players. I think it’s just a really good step forward for us.”

The men’s team played two matches in Salt Lake City, Utah to kick off their season. The men’s team beat Westminster College for their season opener Thursday and took home another victory Friday against Northwest Nazarene University whom they beat 4-0.

Men’s soccer will play two matches in Hayward, California this coming Friday and Sunday while the women’s team will be traveling to Monmouth, Oregon to play against Central Washington University on Friday and Western Oregon University Sunday.