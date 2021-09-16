Cajun Cheesy Potatoes with Sausages

Do you ever crave a meal that may remind you of home or is just very comforting? Well, this meal is it!

You can have it as a side or main dish. You can serve it with meat or not. Some really great meat suggestions are chicken and shrimp, but for the non-meat eaters, you can add broccoli and mushrooms. This savory dish is truly a statement meal and great for any occasion. Not only that, but it’s a little under 15 dollars in cost and only takes about 25 minutes to cook.

Ingredients:

3 red skin potatoes, sliced thickly

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

2 tbsps chopped garlic

splash of olive oil

2 cups of cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup of parmesan cheese

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp Old Bay seasoning

1 tbsp cayenne seasoning

Louisiana’s Cajun seasoning

1 tbsp McCormick garlic and herb seasoning

Parsley flakes, for color

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions:

Add chopped potatoes, garlic, onions, and peppers to a pot of rolling hot water.

cut the sausages however you’d like. Place them in a pan and let them brown up on each side, you could also add them to the boiling potatoes.

Add oil and a dash of salt. Add protein of your choice. Let that boil for about 15- 20 mins or until you can stick a fork through one of the potatoes smoothly. Do not overcook, potatoes should keep their shape.

Once they are fork-tender, drain a good majority of the water and add the seasonings. Fold the potatoes and the seasonings very gently.

Top with your cheeses and let it melt.

Side note: It’s totally okay to cook your meats separate from the potatoes as well as the veggies of your choice. Mushy is not pleasing.