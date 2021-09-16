Cajun Cheesy Potatoes with Sausages

Do you ever crave a meal that may remind you of home or is just very comforting? Well, this meal is it!
You can have it as a side or main dish. You can serve it with meat or not. Some really great meat suggestions are chicken and shrimp, but for the non-meat eaters, you can add broccoli and mushrooms. This savory dish is truly a statement meal and great for any occasion. Not only that, but it’s a little under 15 dollars in cost and only takes about 25 minutes to cook.
Ingredients:
3 red skin potatoes, sliced thickly
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped
2 tbsps chopped garlic
splash of olive oil
2 cups of cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup of parmesan cheese
1 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp onion powder
1 tbsp Old Bay seasoning
1 tbsp cayenne seasoning
Louisiana’s Cajun seasoning
1 tbsp McCormick garlic and herb seasoning
Parsley flakes, for color
Salt and pepper to taste
Cooking instructions:
Add chopped potatoes, garlic, onions, and peppers to a pot of rolling hot water.
cut the sausages however you’d like. Place them in a pan and let them brown up on each side, you could also add them to the boiling potatoes.
Add oil and a dash of salt. Add protein of your choice. Let that boil for about 15- 20 mins or until you can stick a fork through one of the potatoes smoothly. Do not overcook, potatoes should keep their shape.
Once they are fork-tender, drain a good majority of the water and add the seasonings. Fold the potatoes and the seasonings very gently.
Top with your cheeses and let it melt.
Side note: It’s totally okay to cook your meats separate from the potatoes as well as the veggies of your choice. Mushy is not pleasing.
