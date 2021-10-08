COVID-19 Vaccine Rate at HSU

On Aug. 23, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA. Access to HSU facilities require everyone to be fully vaccinated and submit proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption and submit weekly COVID-19 testing.

In April 2021, California State Universities mandated that all students, faculty, and staff who access campus facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contingent upon Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the vaccine.

Grant Scott-Goforth, the Communications Specialist at HSU, has explained guidelines for campus.

“All students, staff, and faculty were required to submit their vaccination status attestation by September 10,” Scott-Goforth said. “The means they had to attest they were vaccinated or have an approved exemption. We’re working to ensure that those who have not attested are not accessing campus and are 100% remote. The goal is to have 100% of students, staff, and faculty submit their vaccination status attestation, and to have as close to 100% vaccination as possible.”

According to Scott-Goforth, as of Friday Sep. 24, 98% of students have submitted and completed their attestation forms. 95% of all students enrolled in face-to-face classes are fully vaccinated.

The rate of employee vaccination is slightly lower. 92% of employees have submitted and completed their attestation forms. Of all employees, 87% are fully vaccinated.

Karen Selin, Medical Director at HSU Student Health and Wellbeing Services, shared the vaccine protocols for HSU.

“All students, staff, and faculty should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Selin said.

Selin said that vaccinations are available to students on campus.

“They can call Student Health and Wellbeing Services for further instructions at 707-826-3146,” Selin said. “We currently provide Pfizer vaccination at the Student Health Center. There are separate vaccine requirements for other vaccines such as measles, mumps, rubella. That information is available on the student health website.”

There are options for those who may have medical or religious exemptions. Students can apply for an exemption on the MyHumbodt portal, and faculty and staff are able to do so through their PeopleSoft.

“Students who qualify for an exemption must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing,” said Scott-Goforth. “Students who are not accessing campus facilities could note as much in their attestation. Free COVID-19 testing is available to students, staff, and faculty at the Great Hall Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. We are currently contracting with Fulgent to conduct testing.”

Michael Allen, a contracted tester for Fulgent, explained the process of testing students. The process is fairly simple.

“[The COVID-19 test] should take anywhere from two to five minutes, just walk in and we will test you,” said Allen.

If you don’t have a student ID, a driver’s license, passport, or Canvas account with your name on it is acceptable. Results can be expected in 48 hours by text or email.

According to Selin, Fulgent will bill your health insurance company, but will still test you at no charge if you do not have health insurance. There is testing for symptomatic students located at Student Health and Counseling.

For more information on the HSU vaccine requirements and exemptions, head to https://campusready.humboldt.edu/testing_vaccine#92