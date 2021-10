Once were the days

of sneaking away

into the Art Quad

to hit our dear vapes.

But now it is empty

and our STIIIZYs are dead.

Once were the days

to get a rush to the head.

There used to be slack lines

and Scooby on guitar.

We used to hear the bells

because the Depot wasn’t far.

Once were the days

before masks were in place

when you still had to sneak away

to go get half baked.