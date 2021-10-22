Soccer teams split with East Bay

Men’s soccer wins big

Pouring rain did nothing to dampen the offensive firepower of the Lumberjacks on Sunday, as the squad scored a season high six goals in a dominating 6-1 victory over visiting Cal State East Bay to remain afloat in the hunt for a CCAA postseason spot.

For head coach Fred Jungemann, no amount of rain could hinder what he felt was a great all-around effort from his squad.

“It was a great day,” Jungemann said. “We were a little worried about the weather at the beginning and got off to a little bit of a sluggish start, but they scored a great goal and I think it really kind of got everybody’s mojo moving in the right direction.”

The mojo began early and often for the team, with no shortage of Jacks getting in on the action. Five total players netted goals on the day. The first came from Daniel Adeyeye in the 17th minute off a Marco Silveira corner kick. From there, the team scored often, netting two more before the half and three more in the second half.

“I think it clicked a little bit today,” Jungemann said. “Guys were really feeling it and there was a lot of energy going forward as well, which is something that we’ve been missing.”

Defensively, goalkeeper Adrian Gallardo recorded 4 saves, keeping the Pioneers scoreless until the 64th minute.

Coach Jungemann also emphasized the importance of keeping the pressure on as the game progressed.

“I think it’s just human nature,” Jungemann said. “When you’re up 3-0 at half, you want to relax a little bit. But I think for us today, it was really important for us to build some confidence out of this game by continuing to play well and then to do the things that it takes for us to be successful.”

The victory on Sunday capped off a successful weekend for the Lumberjacks, who also won a road match on Thursday, Oct. 14 against Stanislaus State, 2-1. Both wins may prove crucial in securing a spot in the six-team CCAA tournament in November, with only five more regular season matches remaining.

Women’s soccer drops low scoring affair

The Lumberjacks executed tactically and made few mistakes, but failed to generate any offense of their own, dropping a 1-0 match at home against the Pioneers of Cal State East Bay.

For head coach Grant Landy, the loss feels more frustrating given that his team has done everything he has asked of them.

“We honestly fell asleep for 30 seconds,” Landy said. “They capitalized. We really just made one mistake all day.”

The lapse came just two minutes into the second half, when East Bay’s Tami Kwong connected a shot to break a scoreless tie. From there, the Lumberjacks failed to equalize, despite outshooting their opponents 11-8.

For Landy, the result doesn’t reflect the work and improvement his squad has shown throughout the season.

“There was so much good today in so many ways.” Landy said. “We clearly created some really good chances. It’s one of those years where we’re just not getting a bounce here or there that we need to kind of change the game. There’s not much you can do about it other than just plugging forward.”

Men’s soccer (8-2-2, 0-2-2 CCAA) and women’s soccer (3-6-4, 0-4-2) remain home this upcoming weekend for their final homestand of the season. Both squads play on Friday, Oct. 22 against Northern California rival Sonoma State, followed up with a senior day matchup on Sunday, Oct. 24 against San Francisco State.