COVID vaccine booster shots distributed to eligible recipients

The Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization for the use of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 20. The announcement was followed with updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eligibility of recipients varies based on the date administered and type of vaccine. The California Department of Public Health (CDHP) recommends a booster dose for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are 18 or older after two months following the original vaccination date. Recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are recommended to get a booster if you,

“Received your second dose at least six months ago, and are 65 or older, or

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings, or

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions, or

Age 18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity, or

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.”

California began administering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in September, following the approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Many Humboldt State community members are eligible based on this updated guidance. Staff and faculty that qualified for early vaccination in the spring should meet the same requirements for the booster in that they work in a high-risk setting. Additionally, frontline workers– first responders, grocery store employees, public transportation workers, etc.– are recommended to get a booster dose.

Along with the expanded guidance, the CDC allowed for “mix and match” dosing. Eligible recipients can choose one of the three approved vaccines for their booster even if it is not the same manufacturer of their initial series.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the Humboldt State community has 191 total cases. Only nine are active. This stands in comparison to the 9,230 positive tests in Humboldt County, 51 of which were reported between Oct. 22 and 25.

Boosters were recommended in light of some populations seeing a decrease in the immunity since their initial vaccination. However, the CDC continues to highlight the need for unvaccinated individuals to get fully vaccinated. The vaccines available are currently the most effective means of protecting yourself against the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19.