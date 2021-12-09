Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify
Blondies.12.03.21PC032321

Music plays through fall break

This week's Humboldt music scene update
Translate

Share This Post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email
Share on reddit

Students took a break but local bands did not. The fall break music scene offered a variety of shows and genres. Venues hosted new wave post-punk, city pop, minimalist drone, psychedelic krautrock, and rural punk. Most shows saw a mix of touring bands and local staples.

On Monday an indie rock show at Siren’s Song hosted local band Biomass and touring bands Chronophage and Behavior & Mayako XO. Luke Aronie plays for Biomass and can be found at any hardcore show in Humboldt. Aronie played the show and described the Humboldt music scene this week.

“The local music scene this week was mostly quarantined, several prominent bands came down with Covid,” Aronie said. “I believe they’re all doing well though.”

Kit Lamb, who also plays for Biomass, described their Morpheus sound for this night in particular. Biomass plays such a collective of sound that not one show carries the same sound as the other. The band what it feels each show, often based on the energy of the crowd. Lamb saw a decent crowd to draw from on Monday night.

“From what I can tell there is a healthy amount of creative energy going around” Lamb said. “I was pleasantly surprised at the decent turnout to a Monday night show, and when college students are out of town,”

On Friday, Nov. 20 Blondies saw a decent mosh turnout for a trashy show. Something Wicked and East Brothers kept the crowd’s energy up with some interactive moshing.

On Nov 16 the Clam Digger Tavern hosted a show that had been postponed until it could safely navigate COVID-19 concerns. Ray Triana opened up the night’s show. Skye Freitas, as Cowboy Daddy, wooed the crowd with some experimental indie. Rottwyler came in with the rural punk sound trademark of Arcata. To finish, Morning Forever brought a dreamy sound all the way from LA.

More Stories

Student documentary, Homeless in Humboldt: In the time of COVID-19, debuts

Humboldt State students Gabe Kim, Valentina Dimas, Rachel Marty, and Skylar Gaven have released the film they’ve worked on since September of 2020. The multi-episode documentary follows the lives of Humboldt-area homeless men and women. The first episode was released

Morgan Hancock Thursday, December 9, 2021

Home sweet home

Lumberjacks give crowd a show in first home game since 2020 with a comeback victory over Gary Payton-led Oaklanders

Elliott Portillo Thursday, December 9, 2021

HSU Theatre returns

After two years of no live performances due to COVID-19, the HSU Theatre Arts Department is returning with the musical comedy Something Rotten!, which opened on Broadway in 2015 with music by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick and a book by

Sophia Escudero Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Spotify

© 2020 The Lumberjack