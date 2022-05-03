Facebook
Summer classes schedule
FREE CLASSES

Earn credits without having to pay
Translate

Cal Poly Humboldt is offering two free classes for the summer 2022 term. These classes will be free for students for up to 8 units. Anything beyond 8 units will cost the standard $289 per unit.

Class scheduling will be offered in person, online (synchronous and asynchronous), and with some hybrid options. Enrollment is currently open for students through the Student Center portal.

Add/drop dates depend on which classes and schedules you choose. There are three summer session dates:

  • First 5-week session: May 23-June 24
  • Second 5-week session: June 27-July 29
  • Ten-week session: May 23-July 29

To view the options of classes to take this summer, scan the QR code below. For more information on summer session restrictions, visit https://extended.humboldt.edu/extended-education/summer-session.

