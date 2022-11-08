by Victoria Olsen

Tucked away on the second floor of the library, students gather with plastic needles and metalhooks to partake in the weekly Cal Poly Humboldt knitting group, Close-Knit Friends. This is the group’s first year back since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020. The group was founded by Katrina Maynez, who started knitting in middle school and has enjoyed it ever since.

“I love doing different crafts and such, and so I really wanted to have a space where people could be creative and have that time to really be themselves and just relax and destress,” Maynez said.

Knitting needles and crochet hooks as well as yarn are all provided. They also provide “how-to” books and a bunch of other books with pattern ideas and ways to knit or crochet different items.

You are also welcome to bring your own supplies and projects if you have them.

Haleigh Singleton was one of many people at this event, but one of the few crocheters.

“I taught myself during COVID, and then I’m kind of relearning as we speak,” Singleton said, intently focused on her project.

Close-Knit Friends welcomes all skill-levels of knitters and crocheters. If you are a pro, you are more than welcome to come by and relax with everyone. Or if you are interested in learning, they are more than happy to get you started.

Julien Jones’s first time ever knitting was a week prior, and they’d already made tremendous progress on their project.

Emma Lowe was one of the other few crocheters among the group and was working on a fairly elaborate cardigan.

“I love crocheting, and I came last week and they taught me how to knit, so that was really cool,” Lowe said.

There were a variety of skill levels. Some had been at this for years, others a few months, some a week or so, and others were in the process of learning.

If you are interested in knitting or crocheting projects and also interested in volunteering, Y.E.S. provides a knitting group every Wednesday from 12-12:50 pm. in the library basement, Suite 1. There they work on projects such as scarves, gloves, socks, hats, etc to donate.

If you are feeling crafty and happen to have a free afternoon on Mondays check out “Close-Knit Friends” in the Makerspace on the second floor of the Library in room 205. They meet every Monday from 3-5 pm.