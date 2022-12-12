Destroy Boys and Margaritas Podridas rock the Gutswurrack

By Ollie Hancock and Kiana Znika

In masks and makeup, showgoers shook the barrier, moshed, and crowd surfed to queer punk anthems to kick off the Halloweekend in an alternative safe space. Destroy Boys, and Margaritas Podridas filled the Gutswurrak with noise on Oct. 28 with songs about radical self-love and systemic defiance. The show was free to attend and hosted by Cal Poly Humboldt as part of the second annual SAC Halloween Bash.

Destroy Boys were excited about the accessibility of their set, as it was their first college show.

“Shows are so expensive to put on, and there’s so many people to pay,” the band’s guitarist Violet Mayugba explained. “We try to make our ticket prices as low as possible, but we rarely get an opportunity to do something like this where the funds are there like the promoter is a college.”

As the opener, the Mexican punk band Margaritas Podridas exhilarated the crowd. Lead singer Carolina Enriquez filled the venue with her scream grunge vocals, sporting fairy wings, and a princess crown. They struck passion in the crowd with their recently released single, “No Quiero ser Madre,” a pro-abortion anthem. The crowd was surging and barely contained by the barrier by the end of their show.

Destroy Boys walked out to a frenzied crowd. For this Halloween show, they acted out a religious skit in which Mayugba, dressed as the devil, fought over the soul of lead vocalist and guitarist Alexia Roditis, dressed as a nun.

The show was preaching to the choir, the choir being a mostly queer cop-hating crowd who sang along to anti-cop lyrics throughout the show.

The band explains they’ve received a lot of LGBT support within the punk scene, their bassist David Orozco stating, “If you’re in a punk scene where they care about if you’re queer or not, that’s not punk.”

Roditis enthralled fans with crowd interaction, jumping down from the stage to run along the barrier more than once during the show. In their asides between songs, they preached radical self-love and acceptance, a message embedded in their music. Their shows reflect the same values; Roditis orchestrated a fems-only pit and encouraged the crowd to confront any abusive behavior.

The band hopes to inspire their young fans to find their own unique voice and be themselves.

“Do what you want to do, as much as you can, without hurting people,” they explained. “That can go into being queer, being trans, dressing a certain way. Do whatever it is you want to do. You can’t fuck up your own heart.”

The band is growing out of their diss track punk roots and towards more narrative songwriting that tackles bigger, philosophical topics.

“I used to write more about my personal experiences, but I’ve kind of wanted to stray away from that,” Roditis said. “I’m becoming a different songwriter.”

Recently signed to Hopeless Records in 2021, the band is excited to be working on a new album with two songs already done. Roditis said they don’t expect to be fully done with writing diss songs but are looking forward to potentially writing a nice love song for Destroy Boys one day.