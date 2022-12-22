Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Spotify

Attempted vehicle burglary turns into car chase on Cal Poly Humboldt campus

By August Linton

Cal Poly Humboldt University Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious person looking into vehicles on the University campus with a flashlight. The call went out at 3:49 a.m. on Dec. 21. The suspect was witnessed by a student breaking into the driver’s side window of a white sedan located in lot G11 on the CPH campus.

Photo by Alex Anderson. The white sedan with a smashed driver’s side window in CPH parking lot G11 on Dec. 21.

The suspect got into a gray Toyota 4-Runner. Police officers entered lot G11 as the suspect vehicle was attempting to pull out. Officers made contact and attempted to block the vehicle from exiting the lot. The suspect vehicle sped past the two officer vehicles and followed the suspect in a short vehicle pursuit. Officers witnessed a second person sitting in the passenger seat.

A student witnessed the attempted burglary, and called 911. 

“I saw it all from my dorm window. I saw him look into a truck and then walk back to the 4-runner,” the student said. “I saw him speed past the cops in the lot.”

The suspect vehicle sped down Rossow St. and onto a walkway that runs in front of College Creek soccer field, knocking down a dividing pole and a parking meter located on 14th St. Officers discontinued the pursuit after the risk to the public was deemed too great under the circumstances, according to an email sent out by the University. The victims of the burglary have been notified and are being assisted.

Photo by Alex Anderson. Dividing pole that was run over during the short vehicle pursuit on Dec. 21.
Photo by Alex Anderson. The parking meter that the suspect drove over during the pursuit on Dec. 21.

