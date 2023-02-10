Possible barge housing plan confirmed by CPH

by August Linton

In an article released yesterday by the Lost Coast Outpost, Grant Scott-Goforth of the CPH Marketing and Communications department confirmed that the University is considering barge housing for the returning students that will not be offered on-campus housing in the Fall per the University’s new policy.

“The idea of floating apartments or studios is one of many possibilities the University has been exploring,” Scott-Goforth said in an email with LoCo.

The Lumberjack attempted to confirm this story with multiple University sources, both over email and at their offices, before publishing the previous story, ‘Cal Poly Humboldt students outraged over housing crisis.’

A virtual tour of one possible option is linked here, the ship in which also appeared in the apparent email leaks of the barge plan.

Various meme pages and CPH students have spoken out online about the barge plan, sharing memes and expressing displeasure. The favorite way of ridiculing the plan appears to be calling it a ‘prison barge.’