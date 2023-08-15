Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Spotify
The Lumberjack student newspaper
Photo by Brad Butterfield | Air guitar champion Sandy Cockburn poses with trophy

Air guitar competition comes to Northtown Coffee

No guitars, no problems
Translate

by Brad Butterfield

Originally printed February 22, 2023

Nearly forty people packed into Northtown Coffee on Saturday, Feb. 11th for the first annual Air Guitar Competition. Anticipation built as each contestant’s name boomed through amplifiers to growing applause from the crowd. Stage names like Tokemaster Flex, The Dancing Queens, Sonic Boom, Dr. Fuckinstunt and Sandy Cockburn set an irreverent tone. It was impossible to be in the room and not feel the pulse of childish excitement.

With so much at stake, and such stiff competition, three local legends were called in for the difficult task of judging the air guitarists. DJ Red (Soul Party), Matt of the Sturgeons, and juggernaut of creativity Jam, would call upon their varied experience to judge the contestants on a few important criteria. A combination of stage presence, outfit, song selection and crowd participation would be considered in the judges’ scoring. Of course, as is true for any fun in life, bribery was not completely off the table. One judge may-or-may-not have stated that the winner would be the one that forked out the biggest bribe. Just after 5 p.m., organizer Serg Mihaylo took the stage and explained the origins of the event. 

“We’re here today in part to get the word out about our non-profit, The League of Everyday People,” Mihaylo said. “We provide musical instruments and lessons to students in need. They otherwise couldn’t afford it. If you have instruments laying around, you can donate them here [at Northtown Coffee].” 

The non-profit was created in 2021 by Mihaylo, Clay Adams, and Tanasa Daniel as a way to give back and enrich their community through music. The League of Everyday People works with local music store Wildwood Music to completely refurbish donated instruments before delivering them to young students in need. 

“We like to have fun,” Mihaylo said. “Does anybody else like having fun? I think it may be the whole point of life… is to have fun.” 

With excitement in the room at a boiling point, the first contestant took the stage. Without the cumbersome constraints of a physical guitar, the performers were free to incorporate all manner of dance, floor humping and hip thrusting to garner support from the crowd. Dr. Fuckinstunt made a strong case for himself with vigorous head shaking and on-rhythm leg kicks that would make Keith Richards proud. 

Not to be outdone, the Dancing Queens proved that synchronization is an antiquated operation as they wowed the crowd with the night’s only multi-person performance. The Dancing Queens totally controlled the stage, even climbing on top of a table as the song picked up. 

Photo by Brad Butterfield | Air guitarist jams out on stage.

Every performer brought not only obvious knowledge of the craft, but enthusiasm that electrified the entire coffee house. Air guitarist Sandy Cockburn took the stage by storm as Muffin Man by Frank Zappa boomed out of the speakers. Paired with black underwear over green tights, Cockburn wore a crop-top. A silky red bathrobe and curly black wig completed the look and cemented Cockburn as the best-dressed contestant. Cockburn sailed through intricate guitar solos with ease, displaying a remarkable amount of flexibility and confidence on stage.

The  performance was made even more remarkable with the knowledge of how Cockburn prepared for the event. 

“I drank and listened to Zappa and got kinda stoned,” Cockburn said. 

After all the contestants had performed to their chosen songs, the judges decided that the contest was too close to call. The Dancing Queens and Sandy Cockburn were invited to the stage to give one last performance to the judge-chosen song: Smells Like Teen Spirit. Both acts made compelling cases for their right to the title of Champion of the Redwoods. In fact, even after this championship round, the judges felt it was too close for them to make a decision. The champion, in the end, would have to be decided by the people. 

Though it was close, the audience chanted and hollered Sandy Cockburn into eternal status as Champion of the Redwoods and winner of the 1st Annual Northtown Coffee Air Guitar Competition.

“I’ve broken so many of these in practice, it’s great to know that I can have a reliable brand. ‘Everyday People’ is the string brand you want when you’re strutting alone in your underwear,”  Cockburn said, upon receiving his honorary air-guitar strings.

Along with being crowned Champion of the Universe Humboldt, the winner on the night received three packs of air-guitar strings, $60 (redeemable at Northtown Coffee), and the Trophy of Glory. The trophy, which resembled the body of an electric guitar, was the work of local craftsman Justin Schwartzman. It took Schwartzman about a week to complete the masterpiece. The hard work and attention to detail were obvious when looking at the immaculately carved and painted trophy. In plain english, this was a kick-ass trophy and no doubt fanned the flames of competitive spirit in all of the air guitar performers soon to take the stage.

While the strings were a great bonus, the real prize was Schwartzman’s handmade trophy. Being a true champion of the people, Sandy Cockburn already had plans for it.

“I thought it would make a pretty fly belt,” Cockburn said. “I want to mount it just high enough so that the top of it stimulates my nipples as I walk around. I think it’ll be really gratifying.” 

Though each contestant performed with ease and relative grace, it is not as easy as it looks. One can’t simply buy a wig, put on some tights and expect to be crowned champion. It takes a special drive. 

“The motivation is not giving a fuck,” Cockburn said. “I grew up as a weirdo and everybody made fun of me. And when you get old enough, you just don’t give a shit anymore. The motivation is to just enjoy yourself. As long as you’re amusing yourself, others will follow. That’s kinda what I was born to do, is be ridiculous. That and fall off of things.” 

To donate to the League of Everyday People visit: https://leagueofeverydaypeople.org/

Share This Post

More Stories

Nina G uses comedy to start conversations

During the virtual comedy event held by the SDRC, Nina Ghiselli tells her story and emphasizes the importance of student disability resources within schools.

Poppy Cartledge Thursday, February 4, 2021

It’s not just the Capitol Police

As the world watched from their televisions on January 6, we witnessed scenes unfold before our eyes that were, to many, unimaginable: supporters of President Trump swarmed the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building, then proceeded to break in and

Web Editor Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The San Jose State University Football Team Comes to Humboldt

On a day’s notice from administration, the SJSU football team spends a week and a half in Humboldt practicing because their county did not allow it. Students react to their presence on campus in the midst of a pandemic. Directed

Dakota Cox Monday, December 7, 2020

Homelessness in Humboldt, CA

This is the first trailer of a homeless documentary created by HSU students. We have spent months filming and will continue to film throughout the next year. Follow the heartbreaking stories of the homeless community around Humboldt county and the

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Thrifty Arcata

Taking a tour of the local thrift shops in Arcata during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed and produced by Skylar Gaven.

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

House Plants Generate Peace and Meaning During the Pandemic

Three different people with the same love for plants! House plants have become quite popular these days especially since we’re all basically stuck inside during the pandemic. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but these beautiful green oxygen-makers provide more

Skylar Gaven Monday, December 7, 2020

Prop 22 represents political favoritism of money over workers’ rights

California’s passing of proposition 22 on Nov. 5 represents a frustrating history of workers’ rights being trampled by the overwhelming influence of greed in politics.  This proposition forces app-based workers to be classified as independent contractors, rather than employees. This

the Editorial Board Thursday, November 19, 2020

Remembering Evelyn Andrews 10 months after her passing

By Katelyn Dendas It has been 10 months since my friend, teammate and freshman year dorm mate, Evelyn Andrews, passed away. I don’t remember what the grief counselor said or what transpired after that Monday, but I do remember arriving

Guest Contributor Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Protestors seek to defund HSUPD

Two local, activist organizations work together to stage a sit-in against Humboldt State’s police department.

Carlos Holguin Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Getting stuck on the Trump train

Writer Anthony Aragon details his experience of accidentally joining a pro-Trump car rally.

Anthony Aragon Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Justin Turner exposes the World Series to COVID-19

Justin Turner didn’t need to be the story in the wake of the Dodgers’ first World Series victory in 32 years. Instead here we are, wondering what sort of, if any, punishment Major League Baseball will decide to hand down

Thomas Lal Friday, November 6, 2020

Four more years of fear

News Editor Carlos Holguin explains why he is worried about the next four years.

Carlos Holguin Thursday, November 5, 2020

Dismal democracy

The Lumberjack editorial staff comments on America’s flawed electoral system As the world watches the United States 2020 election results, waiting for our pseudodemocratic process to churn out a new president, historically unprecedented voting methods misrepresents the reported Election Day

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Mario triple pack invokes a nostalgia attack

When I was a child, the first video game system I owned was a Nintendo 64. Among the games I played was Super Mario 64. I played it all the time and when I wasn’t playing it, I was lying

Seth Finnegan Saturday, October 31, 2020

Women’s lacrosse drops their competitive season

Greta Roberts, president and player of Humboldt State University’s women’s lacrosse team, made the decision with her coach and teammates to cancel the upcoming spring season. The team decided that not being able to recruit in the fall would be

Justin Celotto Saturday, October 31, 2020

Dobby’s proposition opinions

Haven’t voted yet? Well, you’re running out of time. Here’s a quick rundown of California’s propositions on the ballot this year

Dobby Morse Friday, October 30, 2020

Corporations buy out propositions

In a series of general and misleading advertisements, corporate backers of Propositions 22 and 23 show their grubby hands

Walker B. True Friday, October 30, 2020

CDOR continues virtually

The Campus and Community Dialogue On Race returns covering global justice for Black Lives.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Thursday, October 22, 2020

Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Local food management practices of the Tolowa Dee-ni, Yurok and other indigenous peoples.

Walker B. True Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Humboldt State Admin attempts to discredit the Lumberjack

***A Lumberjack editorial represents both the majority opinion of the student newspaper’s editorial board, nine editors, as well as the overwhelming majority of Humboldt State University’s student body. Collectively, an editorial echos, embodies and advocates for community beliefs.*** Insensitive communications

Lumberjack Staff Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Music of the Moment 6

21 Savage and Metro Boomin drop a classic with “Savage Mode II”

Dakota Cox Saturday, October 10, 2020

Spartans arrive at HSU despite campus concerns

***Editor’s note: SJSU football program was tested in congruence with Mountain West conference guidelines*** The Spartans have arrived and this time they’re not carrying spears or shields. Instead the San Jose State football team stepped onto the Humboldt State campus

Thomas Lal Thursday, October 8, 2020

Music of the Moment 5

After shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez cancels himself

Dakota Cox Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Welcome to the Twilight Zone

Comparisons between episodes of the classic TV show The Twilight Zone and our own dismal reality

Sophia Escudero Friday, September 25, 2020

Music of the Moment 4

YoungBoy Never Broke Again dodges the sophomore slump with his new album “Top.”

Dakota Cox Friday, September 25, 2020

Self-Care Cuts

Changing your hair to change your life

Dakota Cox Thursday, September 17, 2020

HSU Seaweed Farm sets sail

The first commercially-approved seaweed farm in California will be on the map.

Gabe Kim Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Music of the Moment 3

For better or worse, Big Sean is likely gone for good.

Dakota Cox Wednesday, September 16, 2020

More Layers, More Protection?

Humboldt State demands double masking on campus, does more layers equal more protection?

Brianne Beronilla Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Ethnic Studies Bill is a Blessing

Ethnic Studies will thankfully become mandatory for all California State University students – as it should be.

Mikayla Moore-Bastide Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Complex Interface of Humans and Wildfires

How fire suppression is a mixed bag in Humboldt County Every fire season, blankets of smoke roll over Humboldt County. Here on the coast, that’s as close to wildfires as some of us get. But our practice of fire suppression

Jen Kelly Friday, September 11, 2020

Defund HSU’s Police Department

Incidents of racism from the former UPD Chief, past examples of excessive force from current officers and a shrinking university budget.

Walker B. True Friday, September 11, 2020

How Not To Be Bitten By A Kitten

Please prepare to be prey Congratulations, a baby feline has recently come into your life. If they’re anywhere from 2-18 months, they bite. They see you as prey. Because you are prey. You always have been. You always will be.

Dobby Morse Thursday, September 10, 2020

Graduating Into Uncharted Waters

HSU graduates attempt to navigate a world turned upside-down by COVID-19 In May, Humboldt State University graduated hundreds of students, as it does every year. Unlike past years, graduates didn’t get to shake hands with their respective dean and receive

Gabe Kim Thursday, September 10, 2020

HSU Cultural Center Budget Slashed

Associated Students leaves student body devastated after significant reductions in cultural center’s budget.

Gabe Kim Friday, August 28, 2020

All aboard the plague ship

Unprecedented times are met with normalized behavior, HSU puts students and community members at higher risk after reopening campus and student housing.

Lumberjack Staff Thursday, August 27, 2020

Music of the Moment

The hip-hop community rallies behind the Black Lives Matter Movement

Dakota Cox Thursday, August 27, 2020

Inside the Immune System

How the body uses multiple levels of defense against foreign intruders

Collin Slavey Saturday, April 25, 2020

Catcalling Can’t Continue

Verbal harassment toward women is about control and the assertion of gender discrimination

Benjamin Zawilski Friday, March 13, 2020