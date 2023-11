by Emma Wilson

The world is your oyster

salty and stinky, yet tasty

Graphic by Christina Mehr.

the harder you work, the easier it opens up to you

the world is there for you to conquer

but remember everyone else is bonkers

carried by the currents

as the wind flows, I sit here pondering that all is well

and that one day soon, I will be like the oyster shell

embedded in the sand

decaying in the ground

listening to the land

for it tells me my worth

to feel and be one with the earth