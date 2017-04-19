UPDATE: Arcata murder suspect pleads not guilty

By | Andrew George Butler

Kyle Zoellner, the 23 year old McKinleyville man accused of murdering HSU student David ‘Josiah’ Lawson pleaded not guilty to murder late this afternoon.

Zoellner also denied the District Attorney’s special allegation that he used a knife during the crime.

Although multiple eyewitnesses say race was a motivator in the attack, the DA did not charge Zoellner with a hate crime.

Judge Stephen Mock set a bail of $1 million. The preliminary hearing date is for May 1.