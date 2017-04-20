Weed on the street

What do you think legalized weed means?

By Charlotte Rutigliano

After the passing of Proposition 64 last November, there has been a lot of talk about what it will mean for the legalization of marijuana. We asked some students on campus their thoughts on what it might mean.

Jelo Ramirez – Visiting Student from Norco Community College

“I think the more it becomes legal the more we have to respect other people’s boundaries.”

Clay Smeback – Junior Communications Major

“I personally am not that affected by it because I don’t smoke, but I think it might help in local environment, since illegal grows have no regulations.”

Anna Kowalczyk – Senior Wildlife Major

“I don’t think it means a lot as long as people are people respectful about it.”

Ariel Nelson – Junior Environmental Science Major

“For me it’s an opportunity for more regulation of the weed industry, so the cultivation practices will be better for the land. Also it makes it more accessible.”