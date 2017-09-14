HSU Ranked Best in West

By | Charlotte Rutigliano

A recent press release by the University informed students and staff that HSU has been ranked among the best colleges in the West by the Princeton Review.

The press release said that HSU was one of 127 western schools recommended in the Review’s “2018 Best Colleges: Region by Region” web feature.

According to the Princeton Review’s website, students say they enjoy Humboldt State’s beautiful and relaxed atmosphere.

The relaxing space is one reason HSU Alum Mario Torres, a transfer student from Los Angeles who majored in Art Education, said he chose to come to HSU.

“I wanted a little to no distractions in my last two years of my undergraduate work,” Torres said, “I came to HSU for the opportunity to study under the giant redwoods and get away from it all.”

According to the press release, HSU students highlighted the tight-knit community the university has as well as the emphasis on learning to live with people of all different lifestyles and doing it in a socially responsible way.

Torres said that he had never heard of this ranking system or the Princeton Review.

“Honestly it sounds like click bait,” Torres said. “Or something you’d see in a Buzzfeed article or video.”

HSU was one of eight California State Universities that made the list out of a total of 23 CSU’s.

According to the Princeton Review’s website, there is no official ranking of the schools listed that they consider “academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search.”

Other schools that made it onto this list for the West were Oregon State and Stanford University.

