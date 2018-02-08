This week in sports

By | Gabe Rivera

Feb. 6, 1994 – Ice skater Nancy Kerrigan is injured by an attack by rival skater Tonya Harding’s bodyguard. The injury forces Kerrigan to drop out of the U.S. National Championships, which Harding would win two days later.

Feb. 6, 1970 – The NBA expands to 18 teams for the 1970-71 season. The new teams added were Buffalo, Cleveland, Houston and Portland.

Feb 8, 1936 – First ever NFL Draft is held. Jay Berwanger from University of Chicago was the first pick by Philadelphia Eagles.

Feb. 9, 1895 – Volleyball was invented by W.G. Morgan in Massachusetts. Morgan, a graduate of the Springfield College of the YMCA, designed the game to be a combination of basketball, baseball, tennis, and handball.

Feb. 10, 1992 – Mike Tyson convicted of raping Miss Black America pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indiana. At a time when the issue of date rape was entering the country’s consciousness, Tyson’s attack became a national sensation.

Feb. 12, 1934 – Legendary basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell was born in West Monroe, Louisiana. Russell played center for the Boston Celtics from 1956 – 1969 and had a career average of 15 points and 22.5 rebounds. In his 13 year career, Russell won 11 NBA championships which is still the most all-time.

