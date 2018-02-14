Bringing culture to HSU

The African American Center for Academic Excellence and Housing & Residence Life brought Mardi Gras to Humboldt State on Feb. 9.

Mask making took place at 7 p.m., and then DJ C4 took over the dance floor an hour later.

To Wayne Brumfield, interim vice president of Student Affairs at Humboldt State, the Louisiana tradition is about “Mardi Gras family and having a good time.”

“I thought it’d be fun to introduce a Mardi Gras type event to Humboldt State University,” Brumfield said. “Mardi Gras is one of those events that is fun. You have a chance to eat some food and dance, so I thought it’d be good for our student body.”

Corliss Bennett, director of the Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence, had a hard time transitioning to HSU. Like many students, she mostly had to rely on on-campus activities to have some fun.

“In honor of Black History Month, we wanted to bring New Orleans to Humboldt,” Bennett said.

Daniel Erb, a biology major at HSU, works for housing and helped put together the Mardi Gras program.

“I really hope that residents can socialize and have a good time,” Erb said. “This event is a good way to show how different celebrations are celebrated around the world.”

Josh Lequin, a business and management major, wished there would’ve been more advertising about this event, because he had a great time.

“I made a mask got some beads and threw them at people who poured themselves out on the dance floor,” Lequin said. “The people who went to the event where the people who wanted to have a good time.”

