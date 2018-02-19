Jacks men’s rugby dominates the turf

Adonnis Johnson is a junior majoring in art, and he has been playing for Humboldt State’s rugby team since his freshman year of college.

Johnson is kicking the doors down this rugby season, as he has already scored eight times in just four games. He is a versatile athlete that plays the mid-center, wing and fly-half positions.

“I try to get that open space and make room for my teammates so I can either take it and run, or I can dump it off to the next open man,” Johnson said.

HSU was able to out-hustle the University of San Francisco Dons on Feb. 17 as the Lumberjacks beat the Dons 31-17 at College Creek Field.

The Dons started out strong as they lead 12-7 at the end of the first period.

As a nearby power outage was restored, the scoreboard was turned on at the beginning of the second period. It felt as if that new source of energy somehow sparked the Lumberjacks into hyperdrive.

“The guys have learned to trust the system of rugby they are practicing,” HSU head coach Greg Pargee said. “They are trusting the system and good things are happening.”

The Lumberjacks kept their momentum alive, as they took the lead by scoring four times.

One of the key pieces in every scoring drive was HSU’s kicker, Chris Armstrong. Armstrong was able to knock in four out of the six extra points with his foot. On top of Armstrong’s ability to kick, he also plays the wing position.

Early on when the game was all tied up at 12 a piece, Armstrong was lateraled the ball. He took off for the outside lane with relentless energy and momentum.

“I just saw an open field and I went straight for the end zone,” Armstrong said. “Nobody followed me as I got into the end zone so I tried to get a straight shot to make it easier for the kicker.”

Wherever the ball touches the ground in the end zone, the kicker is forced to laterally line up with that location to attempt their kick. Armstrong wanted to get as close as possible to the pylons to make it easier on himself.

The Dons were able to score one late attempt to make the game 31-17. That was not enough as the Lumberjacks walked away with the victory.

The next home game is on Feb. 24 at College Creek Field against University of the Pacific at 1 p.m.

