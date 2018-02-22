Oh, your party lied to you?

The “opinion” piece mainstream news will never run.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court memo was released by the United States government on Feb. 2.

The memo details how the FBI applied for a warrant from the FISA court to electronically survey Carter Page, a campaign advisor to President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. To apply for this memo, the FBI submitted a “dossier” compiled by Christopher Steele, who was secretly bribed by the Democratic National Committee to do so. Eventually, the warrant was granted by the FISA court.

The FBI and CIA operate in secrecy to ensure their actions will not be discovered by the “enemies of the United States,” to be effective as an intelligence agency. There is a large amount of trust placed in these organizations, because of this secrecy.

Steele, the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee broke this trust.

Steele was supposed to give the FBI this information as a trusted, reliable and unbiased source to use against U.S. enemies. In time, the true nature of this dossier was revealed.

“Neither the initial application or any of the warrant removals reference the fact that Steele was on the Democratic National Committees and the Clinton Campaign’s payroll,” Devin Nunes, Chairman of House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said. “Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.”

Did you read that right? The person who gave the FBI “reliable” information, which indicated President Trump was connected to Russia, was on the payroll of the people who ran against Trump: the Clintons and the Democratic Party.

Steele was proven to be a biased informant who took bribes to give “derogatory” or falsified information. Is that a conflict of interest? Apparently, not to Hillary Clinton.

Before Steele was fired for lying, he maintained contact with former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior Department of Justice official. Steele admitted his biased views about Trump in 2016 when Trump was still a presidential candidate.

“He was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president,” Nunes said in his private testimony.

This clear evidence of his conflict of interest was recorded by Ohr, but not reflected in the FISA dossier that he submitted to the FISA courts under direction of the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

On Feb. 20 in a political news analysis article, Stephen Collinson from CNN reported, “While the president’s constant assault on the FBI is obviously motivated by his anger at the Russia investigation and doesn’t necessarily indicate that he has something to hide, it comes with a bonus for Moscow.”

Even though this FISA memo was released, which shows the Democrats meddled in the U.S. elections by fabricating evidence about Trump. 18 days prior to this, CNN is still hypocritically declaring Trump was the one that meddled in the election. The Democrats are condemning the exact thing they did to their political opponents. This is a great example of the Democrat’s infatuation with their own hypocrisy.

Here is what I think this means:

The FBI investigation regarding Trump’s ties to Russia was forced by his political opponents: the democrats and the Clinton Campaign. The Clinton Campaign and Democratic National Committee bought out a clearly biased source to lie about Trump to the FBI for $160,000. The Democrats funded the entire Russia-Trump conspiracy using the FBI. This level of corruption is not only common, but everywhere. Also, there are likely other sources of fake information our politicians have used to smear others. All of this information was classified. Viewing it is one of our rare opportunities to see inside the beast and witness just how corrupt our politics have become.

The corporate news entities like CNN, MSNBC, New York Times and many people in power attempted to trick us all into thinking that President Trump has fake connections to Russia.

Do you fear your government or political party yet? I do.

