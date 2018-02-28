Team USA able to salvage respectable Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea have finally come to an end after 19 days of competition. Norway came out on top of the medal count in dominating fashion.

With 39 medals total, 14 of them being gold, Norway’s dominance was on display from the start. Germany came in second with 31 total medals, 14 of those being gold medals, and Canada finished in third with 29 medals, 11 of which were gold. After historic wins for the United States late in the games, Team USA finished fourth with 23 medals total, including nine golds. Netherlands rounded out the top five with 20 total medals, eight being gold.

U.S. snowboarders Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Shaun White and Red Gerard dominated the podium with gold-medal wins all around.

Surprises late in the Olympics helped boost Team USA’s medal count after a forgettable start. The U.S. women’s ice hockey team beat Canada for gold for the first time in 20 years at the Olympics, and the men’s curling team won gold after making it to the country’s first-ever gold medal match in the event.

