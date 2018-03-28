Track and field dominates in Humboldt Invite

The Humboldt State track and field team shined at the annual Humboldt Invite on March 24, despite harsh weather conditions and a day where the seniors were honored in their last home meet at HSU.

Six different universities, including Sonoma State, Cal State East Bay, Southern Oregon, Oregon Tech, De Anza and College of the Redwoods competed at the Redwood Bowl in the midst of a cold and wet day. The temperature was cold, accompanied by harsh winds and heavy rain.

“It’s pretty miserable,” head coach Sarah Ingram said. “[Our team’s] marks might not be where they want them to be today, but there’s only so much you can do in weather like this.”

The women were led by senior standouts Tatiana Gillick and Annie Roberts, who finished in the top three of the 800m and 1500m. Gillick took the top spot in both, however, with an impressive time of 2:17.36 in the 800 meter. In the 1500 meter, Gillick passed Roberts on the final lap. She gave her teammate a little credit, too.

“I feel pretty confident,” Gillick said. “I really focused on the third lap, and Annie really helped with that.”

Sophomore Brailee VandenBoom continued her excellent season with another stellar performance. VandenBoom, who is just two weeks from winning the California Collegiate Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Week honors, tied for first in the 100 meter (12.61) and took sole possession of first place in the high jump with a mark of 1.64 meters.

Lily Bankas continued to lead the women’s throwing team as she set the highest mark of the meet at shot put (11.00 meters). Bankas also finished first in discus, as well as a mark of 38.19 meters.

For the men, senior Dylan Roberts paced the triple jump with a mark of 13.64 meters. Roberts also placed second in the long jump at 6.80 meters.

Fellow senior Dustyn Salomon had success in the 400 meter and 800 meter races, as Humboldt State held the top four spots in the 400 meter. Salomon also won the 1500 meter with a time of 3:59.00, outrunning his teammate Adam Grimmitt by less than a second (3:59.66).

“For the season opener, I’m faster than last year,” Salomon said. “But I think the adverse conditions today really affected my speed.”

The Jacks travel to Chico State to compete at the Chico Distance Carnival and Twilight Invitational on April 6 and 7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

