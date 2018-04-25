Word on the street

HSU Students emerge from hibernation

Monday, April 23 was the first actual warm, sunny day in quite some time, and our resident vitamin-D-deprived students utilized the rare sunlight to its fullest extent. With temperatures reaching a high of *GASP* 78 degrees, it was only natural to flock to the sunlight and spend as much free time as possible in our great outdoors, especially following Earth Day.

Scattered on any available patch of illuminated lawn, students lazed languidly, completely various homework assignments, eating lunch, hanging out with friends or simply just laying. It seems as though Humboldt residents will get the cure for our seasonal depression soon enough.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

