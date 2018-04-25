 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Sociology major Patricia Ely was intent on spending one of the first nice days of the spring outdoors. “I get out of class at 2 today so as soon as I’m done I’m racing to the beach to hang out,” Ely said. “I really like the fog and rain we get here, but it’s nice getting a break every now and then.” Photo by Isabel Beer.

Word on the street

By Isabel Beer on April 25, 2018

HSU Students emerge from hibernation

Monday, April 23 was the first actual warm, sunny day in quite some time, and our resident vitamin-D-deprived students utilized the rare sunlight to its fullest extent. With temperatures reaching a high of *GASP* 78 degrees, it was only natural to flock to the sunlight and spend as much free time as possible in our great outdoors, especially following Earth Day.

Scattered on any available patch of illuminated lawn, students lazed languidly, completely various homework assignments, eating lunch, hanging out with friends or simply just laying. It seems as though Humboldt residents will get the cure for our seasonal depression soon enough.

I found HSU sociology major Erin Hansen studying outside the library in the sun during the first sunny day in recent memory. “I have class until 5 today, so I won’t be able to hang out much,” Hansen said, “but tonight after class I’m going to go to the beach with my boyfriend and watch the sunset before I have to start homework.” Photo by Isabel Beer.

 

Everyone was pretty motivated to spend even a little bit of time outdoors on this sunny Monday. HSU sophomore and applied mathematics major Martin Zamarripa works on campus with maintenance and spent a little bit of his break enjoying the sunshine. “I get a 30-minute lunch break during work, and it’s normally too rainy to do anything besides sit in my car,” Zamarripa said, “but today it’s almost 80 degrees and I’m gonna absorb as much vitamin D as I can.” Photo by Isabel Beer.

 

More from Life & ArtsMore posts in Life & Arts »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: