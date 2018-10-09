Jacks defense rises to the occasion for team’s first win

Linebacker Demetrick Watts receives GNAC defensive player of the week

On the second possession of the game, Jacks wide receiver Leo Wagner ran into the end zone receiving a pass from quarterback Andrew Tingstad after a 10-play, 70-yard drive.

The Jacks (1-4, 1-3) beat Simon Fraser (1-5, 0-4) 23-16 at the Redwood Bowl on homecoming weekend.

“It was great to win,” Wagner said. “We’ve worked hard and it’s been a long time coming.”

While keeping Simon Fraser off of the scoreboard for the first quarter, the Jacks defense came up with a safety when they sacked Simon Fraser quarterback Miles Richardson and the Jacks offense got the ball into the end zone making the score 9-0.

With a 38-yard pass caught by wide receiver Gary O’Leary, the Jacks were now on Fraser’s one yard line. Tingstad completed the drive with a short run into the end zone, giving the Jacks a 16-0 lead.

“I think we’ve shown a lot of progression,” said Special Teams Coordinator and Linebackers Coach Brett McMurray. “They know how to get after it now, it’s just time to keep on rolling.”

Defense stood tall as they only allowed one drive completion by Fraser before halftime. Fraser quarterback Miles Richardson completed an eight play, 68-yard drive that capped off with a four-yard pass into the end zone caught by receiver Rysen John.

Halfway through the third quarter of the game, defensive back Evan Camarena intercepted the ball for his second weekend in a row. After returning the ball for 50 yards, he fumbled in the end zone, but linebacker Demetrick Watts was right behind him for the touchdown recovery.

“I was hustling,” Watts said. “I just wanted to block for him and then I saw the ball bounce and I just had to make sure I secured it.”

The Jacks offense completed the game with 300 total yards, 119 of which came from running back Tyree Marzetta over 18 carries.

“Offensively, there’s still some things we need to pick up,” Marzetta said. “But the o-line did their thing tonight and I was just able to find holes and push after that.”

Tingstad finished the game with 121 passing yards and a touchdown, as well as 13 rushes for 49 yards.

Great Northwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the week Demetrick Watts finished with eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“I’m still not where I need to be but I’m happy to get that recognition,” Watts said. “It made me feel good, my hard work is paying off.”

Defense continues to show their strengths as Moses Finau led with nine tackles, Ryan Shell with eight tackles, and Curtis Williams, Hunter Esary, and Brandon Wright each had a sack.

Defensive backs Ereon Nash and Patrick Marzett finished with three pass break-ups each.

“Whoever we have next week, it doesn’t matter,” Marzett said. “We are just going to come out hard and get another win.”

The Jacks travel to Odessa, Texas for their next game against Permian Basin on Oct. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

