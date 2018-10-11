Pep rally pride prevails

Humboldt State University celebrates rain or shine

Humboldt State students came out to celebrate their homecoming week, and not even the rain could stop them.

With performances from various HSU clubs, everyone gathered in the UC Quad at 7 p.m. as Associated Students kicked off the festivities by introducing our very own Marching Lumberjacks.

“Honestly, Humboldt has a lot of pride and I’m not quite used to it,” junior transfer student Valeria Banuelos after watching the Marching Lumberjacks storm the quad playing Black Sabbath’s “Crazy Train.” “I’m from SoCal and all the schools I’m used to don’t have school spirit whatsoever.”

The Marching Lumberjacks were then joined by HSU’s Cheer Club as they played songs like “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar and “Rubber Ducky” from Sesame Street.

“It’s crazy to have us be adults and still have all this school spirit,” Banuelos said . “I’m so out of my comfort zone meeting new people and just how friendly people are here is really helping this feel like home.”

As the Cheer Club and the Marching Lumberjacks ended their performances, there were also performances by the Global Connections Club, Lambda Theta Phi Latino frat and Lambda Theta Alpha Latina sorority. These performances help bring culture to Humboldt State, something that AS Legislative Vice President Gabriella Valdovinos Balandran strives for.

“I’ve been a part of a Associated Students programs since the 10th grade,” says Valdovinos Balandran. “Bringing students and culture together like this has always been a passion of mine. This unity also helps our students mental health and that’s one of our missions.”

As the homecoming pep rally ended, most students left to go warm up and dry off at home. Some chose to stay and dance in the rain as the DJ continued playing his set.

“It isn’t about just wearing colors, it’s about promoting unity and inclusivity here on campus,” said AS member Estrella Corza. “Regardless of major, hometown or income, this is a place we can be together.”

