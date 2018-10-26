Jacks head their way to victory

Lumberjacks men’s soccer celebrated after a 2-1 victory against Cal State Monterey Bay in its second to last game at College Creek Field Oct. 25.

The majority of the second half was tied up at one until forward Isaiah Dairo sent a header straight into the net at minute 86:13 as the Monterey goalie trailed behind.

“As I was going for the header I had no energy left.” said Dairo. “The people who gave me energy was my team and I’m very thankful for that.”

HSU started off strong while Monterey’s offense pressured the Jacks in the first half. HSU’s offense continually fired shots at goal. Jacks junior defender Dalton Rice scored the first goal of the game early on at the 11:37 minute.

The Jacks defense fought hard throughout the rest of the first half keeping the Otter’s off the scoreboard until the 33rd minute.

“In the first half we played really well,” sophomore midfielder Marco Silveira said. “We dominated the first 15 minutes. We kind of slowed down a bit and they scored, then we picked it back up.”

Going into the second half, the Jacks focused on pressuring Monterey while creating opportunities on the field for plays. Both teams took several shots on goal, testing each other’s defense. The Otter’s continued to fight back but were unable to put another one in the net.

The Jacks will continue preparing for their game against Cal State East Bay on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m, as this will be the last game for many of the seniors.

“We’re going to come out strong for our seniors,” said sophomore midfielder Chico Cortes. “We want them to leave on a good note.”

