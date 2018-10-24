Seismic Retrofitting a Seismic Pain

The Humboldt State Library and Theatre Arts building are undergoing a seismic retrofit starting from fall 2018 to summer 2019. The retrofit is meant to strengthen the steel and concrete structures.

Effective Monday Oct. 15 many popular roads surrounding the Theatre arts building and the library are now closed for construction. Humboldt State students share their thoughts on the library and Theatre Arts seismic retrofit detour.

For more information please visit https://facilitymgmt.humboldt.edu/capital-projects

