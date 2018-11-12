Pasta Alla Bolognese Recipe

The Bolognese sauce in Pasta Alla Bolognese is typically meat-based, but this version substitutes using different vegetables and herbs. For the meat-lovers out there, ground beef can be added to the sauce if desired. The “Beyond Meat” brand has plant-based burgers that can be used as well, but the recipe below is the one I used and turned out to be super tasty!

Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

• 200g of your preferred spaghetti

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 small red onion, finely diced

• 1-2 garlic cloves (or more if you’re a garlic freak like me), finely diced

• 1-2 carrots, very finely diced

• 1 celery stalk, very finely diced

• 1 or 2 handfuls of shiitake mushrooms, finely diced (optional)

• 12.5 ounce jar of pasta sauce (garlic & basil store-bought is what I used)

• Add salt and pepper, for taste.

Instructions:

• Boil a large pot of water for the pasta, heat up olive oil in a non-stick skillet.

• Add diced onion to the pan on low heat, then add in diced carrot and celery. Fry until soft, stirring frequently.

• Add the garlic and sauté until soft.

• Once water has come to a boil, add your pasta and cook until al dente. This usually takes 12-14 minutes.

You can check for this by throwing a noodle at a wooden cabinet door and if it sticks to the wood then it is ready or very close.

• Add shiitake mushrooms to the pan with veggies once the carrots begin to soften, reduce heat.

• Mix in your tomato sauce with the vegetable mixture.

• Drain pasta once cooked thoroughly and mix together the sauce and noodles in a large pan.

You just made a tasty pasta filled with simple and nutritious ingredients. Enjoy!

