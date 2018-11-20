HSU students talk about what they're doing for the Thanksgiving Break. | Screenshot from video Turkey time is upon us By ljcopyeditor on November 20, 2018 Students talk about what their plans are for the break. Video By: Sean Bendon Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... ljcopyeditor More from Life & ArtsMore posts in Life & Arts »Review: No Te Va Gustar: Oh, but you willReview: No Te Va Gustar: Oh, but you willPasta Alla Bolognese recipePasta Alla Bolognese recipeThe morals of MorlaThe morals of MorlaFar North BoulderfestFar North BoulderfestMore from VideosMore posts in Videos »Virtual reality comes to HumboldtVirtual reality comes to HumboldtSmall but mighty: Brianna SimonSmall but mighty: Brianna SimonThe morals of MorlaThe morals of MorlaFar North BoulderfestFar North Boulderfest
Be First to Comment