 Press "Enter" to skip to content
HSU students talk about what they're doing for the Thanksgiving Break. | Screenshot from video

Turkey time is upon us

By ljcopyeditor on November 20, 2018

Students talk about what their plans are for the break.

 

Video By: Sean Bendon

ljcopyeditor

More from Life & ArtsMore posts in Life & Arts »
More from VideosMore posts in Videos »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: