Lumberjacks get first victory of the season

It was a big win for the Humboldt State men’s basketball team Nov. 15 as they beat the Pacific Union Pioneers 107-87. The Jacks were led by forward Justin Everett who finished with a game high of 30 points. He dominated both halves, finishing the first with 14 points, and the second with 16.

“I just got here early, got some shots up before the game, got my mentality right.” Everett said. “I just went out there and performed.”

This was Everett’s first 30 point performance in the Lumberjack Arena. Although he still feels the team has more work to do to ensure they can take home victory’s in the rest of the season.

“It feels good,” Everett said. “Definitely an accomplishment scoring my first 30 points here in Lumberjack Arena.”

Second scoring leader was guard Romario Wilson who finished with 15 points scoring 11 of those in the second half, mainly off drives and strong finishes.

“I stayed focused,” Wilson said. “I was ready when my number was called and did whatever I could do to help the team win. Whether that’s picking up full or getting to the basket.”

The Jacks were not too concerned about offensive play, it was about defense giving up 87 points that got their attention.

“Defense. We can’t allow 87 points,” Wilson said. “We have to lock up and go over it in practice. We need to work on our defense, work on our rotations, and definitely get our wind up.”

Romario was not the only player who felt like defense was the main problem to focus on after last nights win. Jacks forward Marjani Ellison felt the same way. Ellison had a nice late game dunk in the second half that got the crowd on their feet.

“Even though we got the win we’re not happy with it,” Ellison said. “We definitely should of dominated this team more than we did but our focus was playing defense and that’s not something we did tonight.”

As the Jacks plan to work on defense in practice, they will wrap up the work week as they finish up a road trip to Canada. The Jacks will return to Lumberjack Arena Dec. 6.

