The LJ/KRFH sports podcast

This is the KRFH sports talk show from March 7. If you want to listen to the show live, it airs on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net.

Part 1: HSU Women’s Basketball: The heartbreaking loss that the team suffered in the opening round of the CCAA tournament. We also talk about the men’s basketball loss at Pomona, HSU softball, and track and field action.

Part 2: California taxes and Bryce Harper signing with the Phillies. We also talk about the San Francisco Giants off-field issues concerning Larry Baer and Cameron Maybin. We also discuss how the NL West is going to shape up in the upcoming MLB season.

Part 3: San Jose Sharks: The push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. We discuss the playoff picture in the NHL plus Gabe and Weston offer their expert NHL analysis.

Part 4: NFL draft: Liam’s frustration with his beloved Sacramento Kings, and the Lakers likely absence from the NBA playoffs.

