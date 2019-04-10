Tattoo Studio helps out Paws for a Cause

Sangha Tattoo Studio holds fundraiser for Companion Animal Foundation

Sangha Tattoo Studio is used to stinging people with tattoo guns. Yet over the weekend Sangha hosted Paws for a Cause, a fundraiser for the Companion Animal Foundation where there was an array of tattoo designs that correlated with pets or animals.

The Companion Animal Foundation (CAF) is a non-profit organization that helps with adoptable animals around Humboldt County that are at risk of euthanasia. They have two thrift store locations in Sunny Brae and in Blue Lake. All money made goes directly towards rescuing and caring for animals until they find a permanent home.

Sangha usually opens their doors at noon, but for this special event people started lining up two hours before the tattoo shop opened. The shop gave the option of getting a piercing or a tattoo, but the tattoos had to be from the set of designs already laid out by the artists.

Jamie Myers is one of the board members of the Companion Animal Foundation (CAF).

“There is such an overwhelming support of the community that it just brings tears to my eyes,” Myers said.

CAF holds events like Paws for a Cause which give more opportunities for people to give what they can to the foundation. CAF fundraised for a mobile van that volunteers and workers could use to bring vets to people. They want to take a resource that not everyone has access to and bring that to the community.

Sarah Henricksen is the special events coordinator for CAF.

“People get here and really want to support CAF,” Henricksen said. “They just want to contribute and love to give what they can.”

Henricksen said that this same event was held a few years ago, but this turn out was three times more than the first.

Beth Wilson is a Companion Animal Foundation volunteer.

“The best part is seeing the animals find loving homes,” Wilson said.

The event hosted by Sangha was more than just getting tattoos. People took this opportunity to donate every penny to the CAF. Towards the back of the shop, there was food and drinks that could be purchased by the people waiting their turns for a tattoo.

People sat, waited and intermingled over beer or any of the available food. Along with the food, people were able to get their pet a name tag as well. There was a chance to donate money at every corner of the tattoo shop.

“I have not gotten a tattoo but now I’m tempted,” Wilson said.

