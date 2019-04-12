Cafe con Chisme

As Spanish music played softly in the background, the aura at LCAE was comfortable and cozy. There were drinks and snacks available, and the table at the center felt welcoming to anyone who came in. The purpose of having an event like “Cafe con Chisme” is to create a safe space for students.

Cafe con Chisme is held weekly in the Latinx Center for Academic Excellence (LCAE). There is never a set topic for discussion and the space is 100 percent free speech. It’s these kinds of spaces that make students feel the most comfortable on campus.

A plate of pan dulce was placed at the center of the table and more food was served along the back wall. Students sat at the round table and started their discussion of the week.

Business major Melissa Pallares, attends Cafe con Chisme weekly.

“I love feeling comfortable enough to express ourselves and I love the respect in the room,” Pallares said.

The discussions tend to have no particular format. People are encouraged to open up about anything they are willing to talk about, this can vary from lighter topics to very heartfelt and deep discussions.

Samantha Garcia, is an environmental studies major and frequent attendee of Cafe con Chisme.

“I think that when you come together and see that you share experiences with some people that you never would’ve thought, there’s something super valuable in that,”Garcia said.

Cafe con Chisme takes place every Friday at 3 p.m., allowing students to easily meet together after classes are done.

Victoria Nazario is a psychology and journalism major at HSU.

“I think it’s cool to provide this safe space where people feel comfortable to communicate,” Nazario said.

