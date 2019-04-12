Letter to the Editor: KHSU CAB member Barbara Boerger speaks out

So, I haven’t yet communicated with all of the People Formerly Known as the KHSU CAB. Yes, I’ve been in touch with my friends. I’ve noticed that some of us have responded to emails or Facebook postings. But about half have been silent.

That makes me wonder. Did some of you know something the rest of us did not? I’ve spent the day in turmoil, I’m going to take half my day as vacation time because I got nothing done at work. Granted some of you may not have as flexible of an employer as I do. But I feel there have been two factions in our group for some time. I don’t know if some of you are secretly happy about all this, and have confidence you’ll be involved in the new KHSU. I don’t know if some of you still think Peter, Craig, and Lisa are honorable folk, deserving of respect. I don’t know if some of you unwittingly contributed to this outcome, and further if you’re happy or you’re bummed.

I only know that the station I have listened to since September 19, 1975, has now silenced our local voices, and life here on the North Coast will NEVER be the same.

Yes, I sound melodramatic. It’s affected me that deeply that I’m prepared to pull out all the stops. Juliet and Ophelia, hold my beer.

So what do think, those of you that previously appeared to think we should be more accepting of the changes? Do you think it would have changed anything? I’m really curious. The People Formerly Known as the KHSU CAB, could our playing nice with the Visioning Statement have saved our little slice of heaven? Or do you see that we were played? Lied to (and gods know I hate ending a sentence with a preposition)? A plan was in place, maybe not fully formed, but taking shape.

Lisa Rossbacher lied to us. The review report was a sham. She and Craig Wruck get to retire with lovely pensions, courtesy of the taxpayers of California. But a group of my friends are now trying to figure out how to pay next month’s rent.

I’m still processing. Obviously not as affected as those employees who were ESCORTED BY UPD to clean out their offices.

And I haven’t even touched on the stalwart employees of “Advancement” who have had to answer the calls of all the betrayed supporters who are asking for their pledges back. Or the unsuspecting folks at NSPU in Chico who had no idea the the request to help out a “colleague” was really a disingenuous ploy.

I’ve been living with this anxiety since Monday night, when Lisa breathlessly communicated her “just now” receipt of the review. But by Wednesday night, they had it all figured out – although to the People Formerly Known as the KHSU CAB, she said they were still trying to formulate a plan. No details. Asking us to take a “hiatus” as if we would ever be invited back.

Do you feel played? I really want to know.

Your friend/maybe former friend,

Barbara

