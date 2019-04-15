Don’t learn safety by accident

It took HSU nearly 20 hours to alert students that there had been an assault on campus committed by another student.

Within those 20 hours that student who was the assaulter could have hurt someone else. For 20 hours students walked around aimlessly on campus without a care in the world because they had no idea there was an assaulter loose on school grounds.

I do not live on campus however I do know what it is like to have someone invade you in your personal space and then not feel safe.

We pay thousands of dollars every year just for HSU to fail to alert us that something like an assault took place in a residence hall. I have a younger sister who will be heading off to college in a years’ time and I fear that she will attend a school that lacks putting students’ safety above anything else.

Our parents drop us off for the first day of the rest of our college career during move-in day. Having that institution leading them to believe that we are in their capable hands, yet how many students have been hurt on or near campus in the last five years? I have received one too many emails and text messages from HSU telling us about the death of yet another student or a student’s gone missing.

There are these emergency posts placed around campus to call someone in the event you’re in danger, but the people that put us in harm’s way the most is the school themselves.

How are we supposed to know when to be vigilant and stay in groups during a certain time or day when the school, our keepers, casually wait to alert us?

This needs to change. I want to feel safe on my campus, on our campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

