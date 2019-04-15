 Press "Enter" to skip to content
| Photo by Matt Shiffler

LJ Sports Podcast

By Liam Warner on April 15, 2019

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5-7 PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net

Part 1: We talk about two huge additions for the HSU men’s basketball team, the HSU softball team’s winning streak, track and field action, an F1 update from Thomas, and we talk about the (then ongoing) Masters golf tournament.

Part 2: Liam goes on a rant about his Sacramento Kings firing Dave Joerger, we talk about the NBA playoff picture and the chaos surrounding the LA Lakers, and we talk about Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki’s final games.

Part 3: We talk about the San Francisco Giants offensive struggles and their series against Gabe Rivera’s beloved San Diego Padres. We also talk about the other scores and stories from around Major League Baseball.

Part 4: We preview the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and we discuss the San Jose Sharks defensive and goaltending struggles coming into their series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Published in Sports

Liam Warner

Liam Warner is a native of Arcata but was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in February of 1997 before moving to the Oregon coast when he was very young. His family moved to Arcata in 2000 when both his parents decided to attend HSU. Warner went to elementary, middle, and high school in Arcata and then attended College of the Redwoods before transferring to HSU to study sports broadcasting for the Spring 2018 semester. Warner is big sports fan and has attended various HSU sporting events since he was little. During the summer you can find Warner working for the Humboldt Crabs (summer collegiate baseball team here in Arcata) doing scorekeeping and play-by-play duties for the radio broadcast. He is also a big fan of hip hop music and he showcases that on his show on the campus radio station, KRFH. Warner is a a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, Oregon Ducks and the Dallas Cowboys, and also likes to stay up-to-date on current internet memes. He's been watching HSU athletics for practically his whole life and he's excited to cover sports for the Lumberjack. Go Jacks!

More from SportsMore posts in Sports »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: