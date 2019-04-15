LJ Sports Podcast

Listen to the KRFH sports show live on Thursdays from 5-7 PM on 105.1 KRFH or KRFH.net

Part 1: We talk about two huge additions for the HSU men’s basketball team, the HSU softball team’s winning streak, track and field action, an F1 update from Thomas, and we talk about the (then ongoing) Masters golf tournament.

Part 2: Liam goes on a rant about his Sacramento Kings firing Dave Joerger, we talk about the NBA playoff picture and the chaos surrounding the LA Lakers, and we talk about Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki’s final games.

Part 3: We talk about the San Francisco Giants offensive struggles and their series against Gabe Rivera’s beloved San Diego Padres. We also talk about the other scores and stories from around Major League Baseball.

Part 4: We preview the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and we discuss the San Jose Sharks defensive and goaltending struggles coming into their series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

